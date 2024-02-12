GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Plunges on the Stock Market

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹180.15 and closed at ₹179.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹180.2 and a low of ₹168.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹113,749.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,449 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹171.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|24.94%
|6 Months
|49.61%
|YTD
|6.79%
|1 Year
|80.59%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹173, with a percent change of -3.7 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.7% and the net change is a decrease of ₹6.65. Overall, this suggests a negative trend for GAIL India stock.
On the last day, GAIL India had a total trading volume of 1,398,449 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹179.65.
