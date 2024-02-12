Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Plunges on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 173 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.2 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 180.15 and closed at 179.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 180.2 and a low of 168.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 113,749.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5 and the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹171.2, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹173

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 171.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of 1.8.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.7%
3 Months24.94%
6 Months49.61%
YTD6.79%
1 Year80.59%
12 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹173, down -3.7% from yesterday's ₹179.65

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 173, with a percent change of -3.7 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.7% and the net change is a decrease of 6.65. Overall, this suggests a negative trend for GAIL India stock.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹179.65 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a total trading volume of 1,398,449 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 179.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!