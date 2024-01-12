Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India reports positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 159 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of GAIL India was 160.15 and the close price was 159.9. The high for the day was 161.1 and the low was 155.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 104,544.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35 and the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the day was 3,407,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST GAIL India January futures opened at 160.6 as against previous close of 159.75

GAIL India's spot price is currently at 162.45. The bid price stands at 162.8 with a bid quantity of 22875. The offer price is slightly higher at 162.9 with an offer quantity of 4575. The stock has a significant open interest of 159932850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹162.85, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹159

Based on the current data, the GAIL India stock has a price of 162.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, which suggests that the stock has increased by 3.85.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months13.85%
6 Months47.13%
YTD-1.88%
1 Year63.46%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹159, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹159.9

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 159, which represents a percent change of -0.56. The net change is -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of GAIL India.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹159.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 3,407,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 159.9.

