GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India reports positive trading gains

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of GAIL India was ₹160.15 and the close price was ₹159.9. The high for the day was ₹161.1 and the low was ₹155.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹104,544.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35 and the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 3,407,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India's spot price is currently at 162.45. The bid price stands at 162.8 with a bid quantity of 22875. The offer price is slightly higher at 162.9 with an offer quantity of 4575. The stock has a significant open interest of 159932850.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the GAIL India stock has a price of ₹162.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, which suggests that the stock has increased by ₹3.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|13.85%
|6 Months
|47.13%
|YTD
|-1.88%
|1 Year
|63.46%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹159, which represents a percent change of -0.56. The net change is -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of GAIL India.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 3,407,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹159.9.
