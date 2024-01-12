GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India reports positive trading gains

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of GAIL India was ₹160.15 and the close price was ₹159.9. The high for the day was ₹161.1 and the low was ₹155.85. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹104,544.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35 and the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 3,407,783 shares.

