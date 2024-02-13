Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stocks plummet amidst market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
GAIL India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 168.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 173.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 174.7 and a low of 167.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 111,053.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5, while the 52-week low is 92.25. A total of 1,022,673 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹167, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹168.9

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 167, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors who hold GAIL India stock may see a decrease in their investment value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.05%
3 Months22.35%
6 Months49.58%
YTD4.13%
1 Year76.11%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹168.9, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹173

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 168.9, which represents a percent change of -2.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -4.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹173 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for GAIL India on the BSE was 1,022,673 shares. The closing price for the stock was 173.

