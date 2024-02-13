GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stocks plummet amidst market volatility

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹173.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹174.7 and a low of ₹167.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹111,053.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5, while the 52-week low is ₹92.25. A total of 1,022,673 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹167, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors who hold GAIL India stock may see a decrease in their investment value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.05%
|3 Months
|22.35%
|6 Months
|49.58%
|YTD
|4.13%
|1 Year
|76.11%
On the last day, the trading volume for GAIL India on the BSE was 1,022,673 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹173.
