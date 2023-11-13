GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Dip in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of GAIL India was ₹126, and the close price was ₹125.65. The stock had a high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹125.95. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹82,944.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, while the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The BSE volume for the day was 243,263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|9.26%
|6 Months
|16.24%
|YTD
|30.77%
|1 Year
|42.4%
As of the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹125.95. There has been a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of GAIL India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 243,263 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹125.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!