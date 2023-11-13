Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 126.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, the open price of GAIL India was 126, and the close price was 125.65. The stock had a high of 126.85 and a low of 125.95. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 82,944.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, while the 52-week low is 87.9. The BSE volume for the day was 243,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months9.26%
6 Months16.24%
YTD30.77%
1 Year42.4%
13 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹125.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹126.4

As of the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 125.95. There has been a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹125.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of GAIL India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 243,263 shares. The closing price for the day was 125.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.