Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 170.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India had an opening price of 168.9 and a closing price of 168.9. The stock reached a high of 172.2 and a low of 166.3 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 112,006.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5 and the 52-week low is 93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,124 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹169.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹170.35

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 169.55, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8. Overall, the stock has seen a slight downward movement in its price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.17%
3 Months22.64%
6 Months50.95%
YTD5.09%
1 Year77.91%
14 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹169, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹170.35

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 169. The percent change is -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 1.35.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹168.9 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,334,124 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 168.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!