GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India had an opening price of ₹168.9 and a closing price of ₹168.9. The stock reached a high of ₹172.2 and a low of ₹166.3 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at ₹112,006.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5 and the 52-week low is ₹93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,124 shares on the BSE.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹169.55, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8. Overall, the stock has seen a slight downward movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.17%
|3 Months
|22.64%
|6 Months
|50.95%
|YTD
|5.09%
|1 Year
|77.91%
The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹169. The percent change is -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.35.
On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,334,124 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹168.9.
