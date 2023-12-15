GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Soar in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹142 and closed at ₹141.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹147.3, while the low was ₹141.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹95700.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.05, and the 52-week low is ₹90.2. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,815 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.46%
|3 Months
|10.7%
|6 Months
|35.84%
|YTD
|51.54%
|1 Year
|51.61%
