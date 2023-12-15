Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 145.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 142 and closed at 141.1. The stock's high for the day was 147.3, while the low was 141.6. The company's market capitalization is 95700.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 145.05, and the 52-week low is 90.2. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,815 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹148.5, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹145.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 148.5. It has experienced a 2.03% percent change, with a net change of 2.95.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.46%
3 Months10.7%
6 Months35.84%
YTD51.54%
1 Year51.61%
15 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹147, up 1% from yesterday's ₹145.55

The current stock price of GAIL India is 147. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

15 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹141.1 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 2,568,815 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 141.1.

