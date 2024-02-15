Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Movement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 176.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 169 and closed at 170.35. The stock reached a high of 176.75 and a low of 167.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently 115,919.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5, while the 52-week low is 93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,542 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹177.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹176.3

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 177.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has shown a small increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹170.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a total volume of 1,125,542 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 170.35.

