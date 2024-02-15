GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Sees Positive Movement

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹170.35. The stock reached a high of ₹176.75 and a low of ₹167.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹115,919.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5, while the 52-week low is ₹93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,542 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹177.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has shown a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a total volume of 1,125,542 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹170.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!