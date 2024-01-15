Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 159 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 160.8 and closed at 159. The stock reached a high of 164.9 and a low of 159.4 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 106,779.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35 and the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,740,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹159 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,740,368 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 159 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.