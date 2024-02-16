Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 184.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 177.35 and closed at 176.3. The stock reached a high of 186.5 and a low of 175.75. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 121,113.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.5, while the 52-week low is 93.15. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,962,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹185.75, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹184.2

The current stock price of GAIL India is 185.75. There has been a 0.84 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹176.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a total volume of 2,962,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 176.3.

