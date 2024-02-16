GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹177.35 and closed at ₹176.3. The stock reached a high of ₹186.5 and a low of ₹175.75. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at ₹121,113.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.5, while the 52-week low is ₹93.15. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,962,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.