GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stocks plummet amid bearish market conditions

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India opened at ₹163.5 and closed at ₹162.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹166.3 and a low of ₹161.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹108,686.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, while the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,792,172 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹164.45. The percent change is -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹0.85. Overall, this suggests that GAIL India stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹165.3 with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and a positive change overall. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider it as a potential investment opportunity. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 1,792,172 shares traded. The closing price for GAIL India was ₹162.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!