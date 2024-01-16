Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stocks plummet amid bearish market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 165.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India opened at 163.5 and closed at 162.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 166.3 and a low of 161.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 108,686.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, while the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,792,172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹164.45, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹165.3

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 164.45. The percent change is -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.85. Overall, this suggests that GAIL India stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹165.3, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹162.4

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 165.3 with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and a positive change overall. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider it as a potential investment opportunity. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹162.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 1,792,172 shares traded. The closing price for GAIL India was 162.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.