GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹126.8 and closed at ₹126.05. The stock reached a high of ₹129 and a low of ₹126.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently ₹83,405.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, while the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The BSE volume for GAIL India on this day was 791,683 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹126.85 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net change is an increase of 0.8. Overall, the stock price of GAIL India has seen a slight increase.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 791,683 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹126.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!