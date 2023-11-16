Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 126.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 126.8 and closed at 126.05. The stock reached a high of 129 and a low of 126.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently 83,405.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, while the 52-week low is 87.9. The BSE volume for GAIL India on this day was 791,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹126.85, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹126.05

The current stock price of GAIL India is 126.85 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net change is an increase of 0.8. Overall, the stock price of GAIL India has seen a slight increase.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹126.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 791,683 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.05.

