Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 165.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for GAIL India was 165.4, and the close price was 165.3. The stock reached a high of 168.1 and a low of 162.85 during the day. The market capitalization for GAIL India is currently at 109,672.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, while the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 2,188,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹165.3 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India on the BSE had a volume of 2,188,435 shares and closed at a price of 165.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.