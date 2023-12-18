Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India shares soar on optimistic trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 145.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 147 and closed at 145.55. The stock reached a high of 149.2 and a low of 144.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 95,832.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.2, while the 52-week low is 90.2. The BSE volume for GAIL India's shares was 1,781,055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST GAIL India December futures opened at 146.45 as against previous close of 146.3

GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 147.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 147.55, while the offer price is at 147.65. The bid quantity stands at 13,725, while the offer quantity is 4,575. The open interest for GAIL India is at 141,994,275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹147.3, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The GAIL India stock is currently priced at 147.3 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.06% and has gained 1.55 points in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.92%
3 Months11.76%
6 Months35.67%
YTD51.85%
1 Year49.82%
18 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹145.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹145.55

The current stock price of GAIL India is 145.75. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

18 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹145.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 1,781,055 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 145.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.