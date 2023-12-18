GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India shares soar on optimistic trading day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹147 and closed at ₹145.55. The stock reached a high of ₹149.2 and a low of ₹144.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at ₹95,832.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.2, while the 52-week low is ₹90.2. The BSE volume for GAIL India's shares was 1,781,055.
GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 147.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 147.55, while the offer price is at 147.65. The bid quantity stands at 13,725, while the offer quantity is 4,575. The open interest for GAIL India is at 141,994,275.
The GAIL India stock is currently priced at ₹147.3 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.06% and has gained 1.55 points in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.92%
|3 Months
|11.76%
|6 Months
|35.67%
|YTD
|51.85%
|1 Year
|49.82%
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹145.75. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 1,781,055 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹145.55.
