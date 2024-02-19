GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹185.75 and closed at ₹184.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.75 and the low was ₹181.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,962.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹186.5 and the low was ₹93.15. The BSE saw a trading volume of 776,736 shares for GAIL India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹184.2 on last trading day
On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 776736 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹184.2.