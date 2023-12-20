GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹146.35 and closed at ₹145.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.85 and a low of ₹142.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹94,977.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹149.2 and ₹90.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,883 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.07%
|3 Months
|10.64%
|6 Months
|33.39%
|YTD
|50.34%
|1 Year
|48.25%
