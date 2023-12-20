Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 144.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 146.35 and closed at 145.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 146.85 and a low of 142.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 94,977.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 149.2 and 90.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,883 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The GAIL India stock's low price for the day is 145, while the high price is 146.1.

20 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST GAIL India December futures opened at 145.55 as against previous close of 145.05

GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 145.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 145.65, while the offer price is 145.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 18,300 and a bid quantity of 22,875. The open interest stands at 137,707,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹145.3, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹144.45

The current stock price of GAIL India is 145.3, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

20 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.07%
3 Months10.64%
6 Months33.39%
YTD50.34%
1 Year48.25%
20 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹144.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹145.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that its price is 144.45. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

20 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹145.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,409,883 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 145.05.

