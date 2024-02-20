Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 182.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 183 and closed at 182.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 187.8 and the low was 182.3. The market capitalization stood at 120,883.21 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 186.5 and 93.15 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 792,790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹182.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the BSE had a volume of 792,790 shares with a closing price of 182.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!