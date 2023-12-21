GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock soars with positive trading

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹145.05 and closed at ₹144.45. The stock reached a high of ₹147.9 and a low of ₹136.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently valued at ₹90,539.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹149.2 and ₹90.7 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 2,370,427 shares on the BSE.
GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 138.4. The bid price stands at 138.5 with a bid quantity of 18300, while the offer price is 138.65 with an offer quantity of 4575. The stock has an open interest of 129820200.
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹138.05, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 0.35 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.34%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|29.1%
|YTD
|43.41%
|1 Year
|40.7%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹137.7 with a percent change of -4.67 and a net change of -6.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a relatively large percentage change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a negative indicator for the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a total volume of 2,370,427 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹144.45.
