GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock soars with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 137.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 145.05 and closed at 144.45. The stock reached a high of 147.9 and a low of 136.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently valued at 90,539.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 149.2 and 90.7 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 2,370,427 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST GAIL India December futures opened at 133.8 as against previous close of 137.9

GAIL India is currently trading at a spot price of 138.4. The bid price stands at 138.5 with a bid quantity of 18300, while the offer price is 138.65 with an offer quantity of 4575. The stock has an open interest of 129820200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹138.05, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹137.7

The current stock price of GAIL India is 138.05, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 0.35 rupees.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.34%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months29.1%
YTD43.41%
1 Year40.7%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹137.7, down -4.67% from yesterday's ₹144.45

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 137.7 with a percent change of -4.67 and a net change of -6.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a relatively large percentage change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a negative indicator for the stock's performance.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹144.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a total volume of 2,370,427 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 144.45.

