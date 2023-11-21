Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 124.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 126.15 and closed at 126.2. The highest price reached during the day was 126.5, while the lowest price was 124.2. The company's market capitalization is 81,958.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, and the 52-week low is 87.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 379,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The GAIL India stock's low price for the day was 124.55, while the high price reached 125.40.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹125.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹124.65

The current stock price of GAIL India is 125.05 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months8.14%
6 Months17.11%
YTD29.67%
1 Year37.93%
21 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹124.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹124.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 124.75. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹126.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 379,948 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.2.

