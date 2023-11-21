GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees gains in trading today

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹126.15 and closed at ₹126.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹126.5, while the lowest price was ₹124.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹81,958.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45, and the 52-week low is ₹87.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 379,948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The GAIL India stock's low price for the day was ₹124.55, while the high price reached ₹125.40.
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹125.05 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|8.14%
|6 Months
|17.11%
|YTD
|29.67%
|1 Year
|37.93%
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹124.75. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a volume of 379,948 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹126.2.
