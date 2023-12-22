Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 137.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 135.05 and closed at 137.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 141.05 and a low of 134.85 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 92,511.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 149.2 and 90.7 respectively. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,003,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹140.7, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹137.7

Based on the current data, GAIL India's stock price is 140.7. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.18, with a net change of 3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹137.7 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,003,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.