GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 183.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 184.95 and closed at 183.95. The high for the day was 185.45 and the low was 179.4. The market cap stood at 118549.05 crore. The 52-week high was 187.8 and the 52-week low was 93.15. The BSE volume for the day was 524676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹180.3, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹183.95

GAIL India stock is currently priced at 180.3, which reflects a decrease of 1.98% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.65 points. Investors should monitor the stock closely to assess its future performance.

22 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹183.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 524,676 with a closing price of 183.95.

