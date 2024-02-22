GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹184.95 and closed at ₹183.95. The high for the day was ₹185.45 and the low was ₹179.4. The market cap stood at ₹118549.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹187.8 and the 52-week low was ₹93.15. The BSE volume for the day was 524676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
