GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 168.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 170.35 and closed at 168.3. The highest price reached during the day was 171.8, while the lowest was 165.55. The company's market capitalization is 109,442.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, and the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,849,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The GAIL India stock's low price for today was 165.55 and the high price was 171.80.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹166.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹168.3

As of the current data, GAIL India stock is priced at 166.45 with a percent change of -1.1%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.1%. The net change is -1.85, implying a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for GAIL India

Top active call options for GAIL India at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 180.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 8.4 (-13.85%) & 5.25 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for GAIL India at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.0 (+15.18%) & 2.5 (+6.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Total Gas1047.957.755.833998.35521.95115249.1
GAIL India166.45-1.85-1.1169.3591.0109442.53
Gujarat Gas Company555.52.150.39566.25397.238240.07
Indraprastha Gas442.0-4.05-0.91515.55375.830940.04
Gujarat State Petronet347.3528.759.02339.4254.7519597.88
22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of GAIL India stock was 165.55 and the high price was 171.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST GAIL India January futures opened at 170.65 as against previous close of 169.1

GAIL India's spot price is currently at 166.45, with a bid price of 165.95 and an offer price of 166.15. The offer quantity stands at 4575, while the bid quantity is 22875. The open interest for GAIL India is recorded at 137,538,225.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.63%
3 Months22.78%
6 Months50.94%
YTD3.82%
1 Year72.44%
22 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹168.3 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,849,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 168.3.

