GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range The GAIL India stock's low price for today was ₹165.55 and the high price was ₹171.80.

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹166.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹168.3 As of the current data, GAIL India stock is priced at ₹166.45 with a percent change of -1.1%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.1%. The net change is -1.85, implying a decrease of ₹1.85 in the stock price.

Top active options for GAIL India Top active call options for GAIL India at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹8.4 (-13.85%) & ₹5.25 (-12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for GAIL India at 22 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.0 (+15.18%) & ₹2.5 (+6.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Total Gas 1047.9 57.75 5.83 3998.35 521.95 115249.1 GAIL India 166.45 -1.85 -1.1 169.35 91.0 109442.53 Gujarat Gas Company 555.5 2.15 0.39 566.25 397.2 38240.07 Indraprastha Gas 442.0 -4.05 -0.91 515.55 375.8 30940.04 Gujarat State Petronet 347.35 28.75 9.02 339.4 254.75 19597.88

GAIL India Live Updates

GAIL India January futures opened at 170.65 as against previous close of 169.1 GAIL India's spot price is currently at 166.45, with a bid price of 165.95 and an offer price of 166.15. The offer quantity stands at 4575, while the bid quantity is 22875. The open interest for GAIL India is recorded at 137,538,225.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.63% 3 Months 22.78% 6 Months 50.94% YTD 3.82% 1 Year 72.44%

