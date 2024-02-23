Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
GAIL India stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 180.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.2 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 180.7 and closed at 180.35. The highest price reached during the day was 183.15, while the lowest was 177.7. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 119,798.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 187.8 and the 52-week low is 93.15. The BSE volume for the day was 835,183 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the BSE had a trading volume of 835,183 shares and closed at a price of 180.35.

