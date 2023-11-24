GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

GAIL India's stock opened at ₹124.4 and closed at ₹123.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹125.85 and a low of ₹123.7 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹82,122.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹132.45 and its 52-week low is ₹89.5. The BSE volume for the day was 374,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹124.9 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 374,544. The closing price of each share was ₹123.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!