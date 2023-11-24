Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 123.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

GAIL India's stock opened at 124.4 and closed at 123.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 125.85 and a low of 123.7 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 82,122.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 132.45 and its 52-week low is 89.5. The BSE volume for the day was 374,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹124.9, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹123.8

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 124.9 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹123.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 374,544. The closing price of each share was 123.8.

