GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars with Positive Trading

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹158.95 and closed at ₹157.2. The stock reached a high of ₹165.2 and a low of ₹156.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹108,324.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, while the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,631,293 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹164.75 with a percent change of 4.8 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock has increased by 4.8% from its previous price and has gained 7.55 points. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India recorded a trading volume of 1,631,293 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹157.2.
