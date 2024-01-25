Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.8 %. The stock closed at 157.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 158.95 and closed at 157.2. The stock reached a high of 165.2 and a low of 156.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 108,324.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, while the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,631,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹164.75, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹157.2

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 164.75 with a percent change of 4.8 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock has increased by 4.8% from its previous price and has gained 7.55 points. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹157.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India recorded a trading volume of 1,631,293 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 157.2.

