Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 151.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.1 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 142.2 and closed at 140.7. The stock reached a high of 153.1 and a low of 141. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 99,579.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.1 and the 52-week low is 90.7. On the BSE, a total of 7,599,268 shares of GAIL India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹155.1, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹151.45

The stock price of GAIL India increased by 2.41% or 3.65, reaching a price of 155.1.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.87%
3 Months15.61%
6 Months44.22%
YTD57.73%
1 Year60.91%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹151.45, up 7.64% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 151.45. There has been a percent change of 7.64, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 10.75, further confirming the positive movement of the stock. Overall, GAIL India's stock has seen a notable increase in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹140.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 7,599,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 140.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.