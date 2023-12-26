GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India sees uptick in trading today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹142.2 and closed at ₹140.7. The stock reached a high of ₹153.1 and a low of ₹141. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹99,579.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹153.1 and the 52-week low is ₹90.7. On the BSE, a total of 7,599,268 shares of GAIL India were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of GAIL India increased by 2.41% or ₹3.65, reaching a price of ₹155.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.87%
|3 Months
|15.61%
|6 Months
|44.22%
|YTD
|57.73%
|1 Year
|60.91%
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹151.45. There has been a percent change of 7.64, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 10.75, further confirming the positive movement of the stock. Overall, GAIL India's stock has seen a notable increase in value.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 7,599,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹140.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!