GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Gains Momentum

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹166.25 and closed at ₹164.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹167.15, while the lowest price recorded was ₹164.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹108,752.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, and the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,291,911 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹165.4 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual change in price is 0.65 rupees. This information indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,291,911 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹164.75.
