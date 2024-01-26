Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 164.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 166.25 and closed at 164.75. The highest price reached during the day was 167.15, while the lowest price recorded was 164.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 108,752.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, and the 52-week low is 91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,291,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹165.4, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹164.75

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 165.4 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual change in price is 0.65 rupees. This information indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement in its price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹164.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,291,911 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 164.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.