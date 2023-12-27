Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock climbs higher on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 151.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 152.65 and closed at 151.45. The stock had a high of 157.75 and a low of 151.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 101,256.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.1 and the 52-week low is 90.7. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,105 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹154, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹151.45

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the price is 154, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and the net change in the price is 2.55.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹151.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,873,105. The closing price for the shares was 151.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.