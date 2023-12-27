GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock climbs higher on positive trading day

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹152.65 and closed at ₹151.45. The stock had a high of ₹157.75 and a low of ₹151.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at ₹101,256.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹153.1 and the 52-week low is ₹90.7. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,105 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.