GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Gains Ground in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹179.85. The stock reached a high of ₹183.4 and a low of ₹177.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,732.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹187.8 and the 52-week low was ₹93.15. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 611,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.