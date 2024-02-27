GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Gains Ground in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹179.85. The stock reached a high of ₹183.4 and a low of ₹177.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,732.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹187.8 and the 52-week low was ₹93.15. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 611,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India stock is currently priced at ₹182.1 with no net change in value, resulting in a percent change of 0%.
On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 611,047 and the closing price was ₹179.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!