GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹155.2 and closed at ₹154. The stock had a high of ₹155.5 and a low of ₹150.75 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹99,810.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹157.75 and the 52-week low is ₹90.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,488,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.