GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 154 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 155.2 and closed at 154. The stock had a high of 155.5 and a low of 150.75 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 99,810.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 157.75 and the 52-week low is 90.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,488,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹154 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,488,033 shares. The closing price for the stock was 154.

