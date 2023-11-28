Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 124.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 125.75 and closed at 124.9. The stock's high for the day was 125.75, while the low was 124. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 81,827.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45, and the 52-week low is 89.5. The BSE volume for GAIL India on that day was 291,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for GAIL India stock today was 123.6, while the high price reached 124.9.

28 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 124.8 as against previous close of 124.5

GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 123.85. The bid price and offer price are the same at 123.85 and 123.95 respectively. The offer quantity is 4575 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 27450 shares. The open interest is recorded at 106419075 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹123.85, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹124.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 123.85 with a net change of -0.65 and a percent change of -0.52. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months17.07%
YTD29.62%
1 Year35.18%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹124.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹124.9

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 124.45, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the actual decrease in value is 0.45 rupees.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.9 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 291,841 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of GAIL India's shares was 124.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.