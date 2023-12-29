Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 151.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.1 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 152.95 and closed at 151.8. The stock had a high of 158.9 and a low of 151.65 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is currently at 103,294.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 157.75 and the 52-week low is 90.7. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,845,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹151.8 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India had a trading volume of 1,845,295 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 151.8.

