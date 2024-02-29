Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 180.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.25 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 180.55 and closed at 180.5. The stock's high was 181.8 and low was 176.65. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at 117,858.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 187.8 and the 52-week low was 102. The BSE trading volume for GAIL India was 895,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹180.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GAIL India on the BSE, the volume was 895,830 shares and the closing price was 180.5.

