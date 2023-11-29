GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹124.25 and closed at ₹124.5. The stock had a high of ₹126.4 and a low of ₹123.6. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹82,386.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45 and the 52-week low is ₹89.5. The stock had a trading volume of 766,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, has a spot price of 125.3. The bid price stands at 126.4, with a bid quantity of 4575. The offer price is 126.5, with an offer quantity of 13725. The open interest for GAIL India is 57393375.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|5.14%
|6 Months
|18.26%
|YTD
|30.45%
|1 Year
|35.09%
