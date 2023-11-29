Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 124.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.3 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 124.25 and closed at 124.5. The stock had a high of 126.4 and a low of 123.6. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 82,386.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 89.5. The stock had a trading volume of 766,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 125.85 as against previous close of 125.7

GAIL India, a leading natural gas company, has a spot price of 125.3. The bid price stands at 126.4, with a bid quantity of 4575. The offer price is 126.5, with an offer quantity of 13725. The open interest for GAIL India is 57393375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹125.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹124.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 125.3. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.8.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months5.14%
6 Months18.26%
YTD30.45%
1 Year35.09%
29 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹125.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹124.5

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 125.3. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.8 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for GAIL India stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹124.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 766,375 shares and closed at a price of 124.5.

