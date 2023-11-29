GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹124.25 and closed at ₹124.5. The stock had a high of ₹126.4 and a low of ₹123.6. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹82,386.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45 and the 52-week low is ₹89.5. The stock had a trading volume of 766,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.