GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock surges in positive trade today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.81 %. The stock closed at 165.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 168.15 and closed at 165.4. The stock reached a high of 174.65 and a low of 165.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 112,894.46 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.35, while the 52-week low is 91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months28.95%
6 Months44.21%
YTD5.95%
1 Year73.22%
30 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹171.7, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹165.4

The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock is priced at 171.7. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means the stock has increased by 6.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that GAIL India stock has seen a recent upward movement in its price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹165.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a BSE volume of 3,376,108 shares. The closing price for the day was 165.4.

