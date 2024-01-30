GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock surges in positive trade today

GAIL India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹168.15 and closed at ₹165.4. The stock reached a high of ₹174.65 and a low of ₹165.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 112,894.46 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.35, while the 52-week low is ₹91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹171.7, with a percent change of 3.81. This means that the stock has increased by 3.81% from its previous value. The net change is 6.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.3 units. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|28.95%
|6 Months
|44.21%
|YTD
|5.95%
|1 Year
|73.22%
The current data of GAIL India stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹171.7. There has been a percent change of 3.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means the stock has increased by 6.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that GAIL India stock has seen a recent upward movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a BSE volume of 3,376,108 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹165.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!