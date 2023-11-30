Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock surges as company reports positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 125.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had an opening price of 125.95 and a closing price of 125.3. The stock reached a high of 127 and a low of 125.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 82,813.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 90.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 852,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of GAIL India stock for the current day is 125.25, while the high price is 126.90.

30 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST GAIL India November futures opened at 125.85 as against previous close of 125.95

GAIL India, with a spot price of 126.1, has a bid price of 126.05 and an offer price of 126.2. The offer quantity is 9150 and the bid quantity is 27450. The stock has an open interest of 31979250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India share price update :GAIL India trading at ₹126.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹125.95

The current stock price of GAIL India is 126.55. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months5.5%
6 Months20.13%
YTD31.08%
1 Year33.72%
30 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹126.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹125.95

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is 126.25, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.24 percent and a net increase of 0.3. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹125.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 852,451 shares. The closing price of the stock was 125.3.

