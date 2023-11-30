GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock surges as company reports positive trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had an opening price of ₹125.95 and a closing price of ₹125.3. The stock reached a high of ₹127 and a low of ₹125.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,813.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45 and the 52-week low is ₹90.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 852,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of GAIL India stock for the current day is ₹125.25, while the high price is ₹126.90.
GAIL India, with a spot price of 126.1, has a bid price of 126.05 and an offer price of 126.2. The offer quantity is 9150 and the bid quantity is 27450. The stock has an open interest of 31979250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹126.55. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|5.5%
|6 Months
|20.13%
|YTD
|31.08%
|1 Year
|33.72%
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the price is ₹126.25, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.24 percent and a net increase of 0.3. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
On the last day, the trading volume of GAIL India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 852,451 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹125.3.
