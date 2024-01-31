 GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Bearish Market Trend | Mint
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Bearish Market Trend
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Bearish Market Trend

7 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 172.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Stock Price TodayPremium
GAIL India Stock Price Today

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at 175.15 and closed at 171.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 177.1, while the lowest price was 171.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 113,124.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 174.65 and 91, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,531,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:07:56 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India trading at ₹171.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹172.05

The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is 171.9. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.15.

Click here for GAIL India Dividend

31 Jan 2024, 10:47:19 AM IST

Top active options for GAIL India

Top active call options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 9.5 (+3.26%) & 7.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.25 (-51.79%) & 1.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:37:07 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Total Gas1019.65-8.5-0.832601.25521.95112142.13
GAIL India172.90.850.49177.191.0113683.47
Gujarat Gas Company572.918.453.33572.65397.239437.87
Indraprastha Gas430.354.31.01515.55375.830124.53
Gujarat State Petronet367.511.53.23379.0254.7520734.77
31 Jan 2024, 10:34:33 AM IST

GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹172.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹172.05

Based on the current data of GAIL India stock, the stock price is 172.9 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and has gained 0.85 points since the last trading session.

31 Jan 2024, 10:21:52 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India's stock reached a low of 171.35 and a high of 174.5 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

GAIL India January futures opened at 173.55 as against previous close of 172.9

GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 173.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 174.4, while the offer price is 174.5. There is an offer quantity of 9150 shares and a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at a significant 146,029,425 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:56:32 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:55:48 AM IST

GAIL India share price NSE Live :GAIL India trading at ₹173.65, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹172.05

The current stock price of GAIL India is 173.65, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% and the price has risen by 1.6 points.

31 Jan 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months29.23%
6 Months42.92%
YTD6.11%
1 Year81.15%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06:35 AM IST

GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹171.7 on last trading day

On the last day, GAIL India's BSE volume was 2,531,982 shares, and the closing price was 171.7.

