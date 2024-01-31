GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Bearish Market Trend

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹175.15 and closed at ₹171.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹177.1, while the lowest price was ₹171.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹113,124.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹174.65 and ₹91, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,531,982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India trading at ₹171.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹172.05
The current data for GAIL India stock shows that the stock price is ₹171.9. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.15.
Top active options for GAIL India
Top active call options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹9.5 (+3.26%) & ₹7.65 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.25 (-51.79%) & ₹1.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Total Gas
|1019.65
|-8.5
|-0.83
|2601.25
|521.95
|112142.13
|GAIL India
|172.9
|0.85
|0.49
|177.1
|91.0
|113683.47
|Gujarat Gas Company
|572.9
|18.45
|3.33
|572.65
|397.2
|39437.87
|Indraprastha Gas
|430.35
|4.3
|1.01
|515.55
|375.8
|30124.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|367.5
|11.5
|3.23
|379.0
|254.75
|20734.77
GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹172.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹172.05
Based on the current data of GAIL India stock, the stock price is ₹172.9 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and has gained 0.85 points since the last trading session.
GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India's stock reached a low of ₹171.35 and a high of ₹174.5 on the current day.
GAIL India January futures opened at 173.55 as against previous close of 172.9
GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 173.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 174.4, while the offer price is 174.5. There is an offer quantity of 9150 shares and a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at a significant 146,029,425 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
GAIL India Live Updates
GAIL INDIA
GAIL India share price NSE Live :GAIL India trading at ₹173.65, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹172.05
The current stock price of GAIL India is ₹173.65, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% and the price has risen by 1.6 points.
GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|29.23%
|6 Months
|42.92%
|YTD
|6.11%
|1 Year
|81.15%
GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹171.7 on last trading day
On the last day, GAIL India's BSE volume was 2,531,982 shares, and the closing price was ₹171.7.
