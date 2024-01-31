GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Bearish Market Trend

GAIL India Share Price Today : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹175.15 and closed at ₹171.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹177.1, while the lowest price was ₹171.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹113,124.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹174.65 and ₹91, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,531,982 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for GAIL India Top active call options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹9.5 (+3.26%) & ₹7.65 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for GAIL India at 31 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.25 (-51.79%) & ₹1.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

GAIL India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Total Gas 1019.65 -8.5 -0.83 2601.25 521.95 112142.13 GAIL India 172.9 0.85 0.49 177.1 91.0 113683.47 Gujarat Gas Company 572.9 18.45 3.33 572.65 397.2 39437.87 Indraprastha Gas 430.35 4.3 1.01 515.55 375.8 30124.53 Gujarat State Petronet 367.5 11.5 3.23 379.0 254.75 20734.77

GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range GAIL India's stock reached a low of ₹171.35 and a high of ₹174.5 on the current day.

GAIL India January futures opened at 173.55 as against previous close of 172.9 GAIL India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 173.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 174.4, while the offer price is 174.5. There is an offer quantity of 9150 shares and a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at a significant 146,029,425 shares.

GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.33% 3 Months 29.23% 6 Months 42.92% YTD 6.11% 1 Year 81.15%

