GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 118.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India

On the last day, GAIL India opened at a price of 118.4 and closed at 118.25. The stock reached a high of 119.75 and a low of 116.95 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 78,013.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.45 and the 52-week low is 85.9. The stock had a trading volume of 545,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.08%
3 Months3.42%
6 Months10.62%
YTD23.58%
1 Year31.82%
31 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST GAIL India share price Today :GAIL India trading at ₹118.55, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹118.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is 118.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.1, resulting in a percent change of -0.08%.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India share price Live :GAIL India closed at ₹118.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GAIL India had a trading volume of 545,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 118.25.

