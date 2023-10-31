GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day, GAIL India opened at a price of ₹118.4 and closed at ₹118.25. The stock reached a high of ₹119.75 and a low of ₹116.95 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹78,013.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.45 and the 52-week low is ₹85.9. The stock had a trading volume of 545,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.08%
|3 Months
|3.42%
|6 Months
|10.62%
|YTD
|23.58%
|1 Year
|31.82%
Based on the current data, the stock price of GAIL India is ₹118.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.1, resulting in a percent change of -0.08%.
