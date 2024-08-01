GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹242.25 and closed at ₹233.65. The high for the day was ₹246.35 and the low was ₹238.5. The market capitalization stood at 158,492.78 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹239.2 and the 52-week low was at ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3,627,821 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 288.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.35 & ₹238.5 yesterday to end at ₹241.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend