GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 233.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 242.25 and closed at 233.65. The high for the day was 246.35 and the low was 238.5. The market capitalization stood at 158,492.78 crores. The 52-week high was at 239.2 and the 52-week low was at 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3,627,821 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 91 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23510 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 288.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹233.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 246.35 & 238.5 yesterday to end at 241.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

