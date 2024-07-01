GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹218.15 and closed at ₹217.9. The stock reached a high of ₹223.1 and a low of ₹217.9. The market capitalization was ₹144,323.44 crore with a 52-week high of ₹233 and a 52-week low of ₹103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,301,933 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.73
|Support 1
|217.53
|Resistance 2
|225.52
|Support 2
|215.12
|Resistance 3
|227.93
|Support 3
|212.33
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 3.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1301 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.1 & ₹217.9 yesterday to end at ₹217.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend