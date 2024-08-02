Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 241.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 243.25 and closed at 241.05. The high for the day was 243.95 and the low was 237.2. The market capitalization stood at 157,112.01 crore. The 52-week high was 246.35 and the 52-week low was 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,341,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1242.53Support 1235.78
Resistance 2246.62Support 2233.12
Resistance 3249.28Support 3229.03
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 240.0, 0.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy9997
    Hold4568
    Sell5322
    Strong Sell5665
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24089 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1341 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹241.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 243.95 & 237.2 yesterday to end at 238.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

