GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹243.25 and closed at ₹241.05. The high for the day was ₹243.95 and the low was ₹237.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹157,112.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹246.35 and the 52-week low was ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,341,335 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|242.53
|Support 1
|235.78
|Resistance 2
|246.62
|Support 2
|233.12
|Resistance 3
|249.28
|Support 3
|229.03
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 0.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|4
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1341 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.95 & ₹237.2 yesterday to end at ₹238.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend