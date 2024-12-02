Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 196.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 198.8 and closed at 196.85, experiencing a high of 200.5 and a low of 196.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 131,146.9 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 123.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,069,502 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 23.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy131388
    Buy881010
    Hold5522
    Sell3345
    Strong Sell3375
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15522 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1069 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹196.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 200.5 & 196.5 yesterday to end at 198.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.