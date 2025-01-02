Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 191.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.2 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 191.45 and closed slightly lower at 191.05. The stock reached a high of 191.6 and a low of 189.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 125,643.6 crore, GAIL's performance reflects its position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 246.35, while the low is at 155.85, with a trading volume of 220,608 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.45Support 1189.9
Resistance 2193.3Support 2188.2
Resistance 3195.0Support 3187.35
02 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 28.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3336
02 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12698 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 220 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹191.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 191.6 & 189.05 yesterday to end at 191.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

