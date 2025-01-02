GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹191.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹191.05. The stock reached a high of ₹191.6 and a low of ₹189.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹125,643.6 crore, GAIL's performance reflects its position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹246.35, while the low is at ₹155.85, with a trading volume of 220,608 shares on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.45
|Support 1
|189.9
|Resistance 2
|193.3
|Support 2
|188.2
|Resistance 3
|195.0
|Support 3
|187.35
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 28.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 220 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.6 & ₹189.05 yesterday to end at ₹191.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend