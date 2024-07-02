Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 219.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 220.2, reached a high of 223.9, and a low of 219.55 before closing at 219.5. The market capitalization stood at 146,197.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 233 and the 52-week low was 103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 223.35. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have surged by 111.85% to 223.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.66%
3 Months13.66%
6 Months33.9%
YTD37.29%
1 Year111.85%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.42Support 1220.07
Resistance 2226.33Support 2217.63
Resistance 3228.77Support 3215.72
02 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 211.0, 5.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell2113
    Strong Sell6774
02 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30224 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1398 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 223.9 & 219.55 yesterday to end at 219.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

