GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹220.2, reached a high of ₹223.9, and a low of ₹219.55 before closing at ₹219.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,197.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹233 and the 52-week low was ₹103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,398,338 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹223.35. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have surged by 111.85% to ₹223.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.66%
|3 Months
|13.66%
|6 Months
|33.9%
|YTD
|37.29%
|1 Year
|111.85%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.42
|Support 1
|220.07
|Resistance 2
|226.33
|Support 2
|217.63
|Resistance 3
|228.77
|Support 3
|215.72
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 5.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1398 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.9 & ₹219.55 yesterday to end at ₹219.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend