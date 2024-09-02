GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹233.7 and closed at ₹232.1. The stock reached a high of ₹239.3 and a low of ₹233. The company has a market capitalization of ₹156,191.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, GAIL has seen a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹114.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,344,121 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 5.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.3 & ₹233 yesterday to end at ₹237.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend