GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 232.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 233.7 and closed at 232.1. The stock reached a high of 239.3 and a low of 233. The company has a market capitalization of 156,191.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, GAIL has seen a high of 246.35 and a low of 114.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,344,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 5.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy1010109
    Hold2226
    Sell5551
    Strong Sell5557
02 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14922 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹232.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 239.3 & 233 yesterday to end at 237.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

