GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹199.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹198.5, with a high of ₹199.4 and a low of ₹197. The market capitalization stood at ₹130,542 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹123.6. The BSE reported a trading volume of 458,901 shares for GAIL India.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.83
|Support 1
|197.43
|Resistance 2
|200.82
|Support 2
|196.02
|Resistance 3
|202.23
|Support 3
|195.03
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.4 & ₹197 yesterday to end at ₹198.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.