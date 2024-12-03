Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 198.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 199.4 and closed slightly lower at 198.5, with a high of 199.4 and a low of 197. The market capitalization stood at 130,542 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 123.6. The BSE reported a trading volume of 458,901 shares for GAIL India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.83Support 1197.43
Resistance 2200.82Support 2196.02
Resistance 3202.23Support 3195.03
03 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy131388
    Buy881010
    Hold5522
    Sell3345
    Strong Sell3375
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15278 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹198.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 199.4 & 197 yesterday to end at 198.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

