Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 03 Feb 2025, by 0.40 %. The stock closed at 175.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.40 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 175.75 and closed slightly lower at 175.70. The stock reached a high of 177.10 and a low of 174.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 116,457.80 crore, GAIL's performance shows a significant distance from its 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 320,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:46 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 66.53% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has surged by 66.53% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 175.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.28%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further drops.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 176.68 and 174.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 174.28 and selling near hourly resistance 176.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.08Support 1175.23
Resistance 2178.02Support 2174.32
Resistance 3178.93Support 3173.38
03 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹175.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 177.10 & 174.35 yesterday to end at 176.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.