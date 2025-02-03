GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹175.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹175.70. The stock reached a high of ₹177.10 and a low of ₹174.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹116,457.80 crore, GAIL's performance shows a significant distance from its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 320,400 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has surged by 66.53% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹175.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.28%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further drops.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 176.68 and 174.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 174.28 and selling near hourly resistance 176.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.08
|Support 1
|175.23
|Resistance 2
|178.02
|Support 2
|174.32
|Resistance 3
|178.93
|Support 3
|173.38
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.10 & ₹174.35 yesterday to end at ₹176.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.