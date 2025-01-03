GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹191.2, with a high of ₹191.85 and a low of ₹187.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹125,650.2 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 414,468 shares, indicating moderate investor interest in the stock.
03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
