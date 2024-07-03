GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹223.05 and closed at ₹222.35. The stock's high was ₹226.1 and low was ₹219.8. The market capitalization was ₹145704.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹233 and the 52-week low was ₹104.7. The BSE volume for the day was 946,459 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 946 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.1 & ₹219.8 yesterday to end at ₹222.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend