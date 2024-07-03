Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 222.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.6 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 223.05 and closed at 222.35. The stock's high was 226.1 and low was 219.8. The market capitalization was 145704.21 crore. The 52-week high was 233 and the 52-week low was 104.7. The BSE volume for the day was 946,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29932 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 946 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹222.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 226.1 & 219.8 yesterday to end at 222.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

