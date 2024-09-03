GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹239.7 and closed at ₹237.55. The stock reached a high of ₹240.3 and a low of ₹233.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹154317.59 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹114.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1049414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|238.88
|Support 1
|231.93
|Resistance 2
|243.07
|Support 2
|229.17
|Resistance 3
|245.83
|Support 3
|224.98
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 6.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1049 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.3 & ₹233.35 yesterday to end at ₹234.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend