GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 198.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 199.75 and closed at 198.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 201.20 and a low of 199 during the session. With a market capitalization of 131,495.4 crores, GAIL's shares traded with a volume of 642,044 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 246.35, while the 52-week low is 134.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹198.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 201.2 & 199 yesterday to end at 200. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

